Stryker Corporation $SYK Stake Lifted by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,503 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Stryker were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $1,822,272,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in Stryker by 35,047.0% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 2,914,741 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,024,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,448 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,493,276 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,282,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,665 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 104.4% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,245,841 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $887,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,998 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,338,050 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,342,987,000 after buying an additional 741,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $601,005,282.40. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total transaction of $992,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 177 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,170.65. This trade represents a 95.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Barclays reduced their price objective on Stryker from $469.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $410.00 price target on Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Stryker from $397.00 to $379.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $392.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on Stryker

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $329.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $126.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $281.00 and a 12 month high of $404.87. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $310.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Stryker's payout ratio is 40.74%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Further Reading

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