Styrax Capital LP Has $42.55 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Styrax Capital LP lowered its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,372 shares of the company's stock after selling 60,207 shares during the quarter. MongoDB makes up approximately 3.3% of Styrax Capital LP's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Styrax Capital LP owned approximately 0.12% of MongoDB worth $42,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,985,697 shares of the company's stock worth $2,788,981,000 after purchasing an additional 431,382 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,118,200 shares of the company's stock worth $657,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,796,847 shares of the company's stock worth $754,119,000 after purchasing an additional 40,219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,483,396 shares of the company's stock worth $477,550,000 after purchasing an additional 563,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,384 shares of the company's stock worth $604,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company's stock.

Get MongoDB alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, Director Roelof Botha sold 44,050 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.07, for a total transaction of $17,534,983.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 150,550 shares in the company, valued at $59,929,438.50. The trade was a 22.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.92, for a total transaction of $2,093,520.00. Following the sale, the director owned 464,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $162,211,512.32. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 132,616 shares of company stock worth $47,588,794 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $348.81 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $444.72. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $299.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.21. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -942.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1,277.37 and a beta of 1.57.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $664.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. MongoDB's revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $396.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MongoDB

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MongoDB, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MongoDB wasn't on the list.

While MongoDB currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here