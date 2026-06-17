Styrax Capital LP Purchases Shares of 281,589 Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Styrax Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 281,589 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $88,137,000. Alphabet accounts for about 6.8% of Styrax Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Kentucky Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alphabet Trading Up 1.1%
GOOGL opened at $373.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.00 and a 12 month high of $408.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $363.48 and a 200 day moving average of $331.04.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.
Alphabet Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.71%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore raised their price objective on Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CICC Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $388.00 to $407.91 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $413.13.
Get Our Latest Report on Alphabet
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total value of $178,701.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,923,235.59. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 159,466 shares of company stock valued at $6,957,543 in the last quarter. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Trending Headlines about Alphabet
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: HSBC announced a multi-year partnership with Google Cloud to expand its AI capabilities, highlighting Alphabet’s growing role in enterprise AI and financial services. HSBC partners with Google Cloud to expand AI usage
- Positive Sentiment: Google Cloud also won a strategic partnership with Ineffable Intelligence, which chose Google’s infrastructure to power a new frontier AI lab, further validating Alphabet’s cloud AI positioning. Ineffable Intelligence Selects Google Cloud To Power Its Superintelligence Mission
- Positive Sentiment: Google rolled out Android 17 and expanded Gemini-related features, including new AI tools for Pixel devices, underscoring continued product momentum in its consumer ecosystem. Android 17 launches with new multitasking tools as Google expands Gemini features
- Neutral Sentiment: Google and other frontier AI leaders are attending the G7, keeping Alphabet in the global AI policy conversation, though the event is more about strategic positioning than immediate fundamentals. 'A signal of where power sits': Trump and world leaders joined by OpenAI, Anthropic, Google at G7
- Neutral Sentiment: Reuters reported that the UK regulator outlined conduct requirements for Google Search, which could add oversight in a key market but did not signal a major enforcement action. UK regulator sets out conduct requirements for Google's search services
- Negative Sentiment: Google’s legal and reputational risks remain in focus after reports of a lawsuit targeting AI-powered scam networks and criticism of the company in public settings, which can temper sentiment even as the core business stays strong. AI Scam Surge Prompts Google to File Lawsuit
Alphabet Company Profile
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Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.
Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.
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