Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Grows Stake in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,702 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.'s holdings in Airbnb were worth $10,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Harris Associates L P grew its position in Airbnb by 43.2% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,237,331 shares of the company's stock worth $1,884,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292,383 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP purchased a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $505,672,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $480,332,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 453.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,325,498 shares of the company's stock worth $403,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 58.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269,937 shares of the company's stock worth $518,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company's stock.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $132.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.81 and a 1 year high of $147.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Airbnb from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. HSBC lowered Airbnb from a "hold" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 price target on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Airbnb

Key Headlines Impacting Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Motley Fool articles argue Airbnb remains a top growth stock, citing its strong network effect, large base of hosts and travelers, and ongoing product innovation that could support long-term user engagement and revenue growth. Article Title

Motley Fool articles argue Airbnb remains a top growth stock, citing its strong network effect, large base of hosts and travelers, and ongoing product innovation that could support long-term user engagement and revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment also looks supported by news that CEO Brian Chesky is launching a new AI venture focused on rethinking user interaction and design, which could signal fresh innovation around the Airbnb ecosystem. Article Title

Investor sentiment also looks supported by news that CEO Brian Chesky is launching a new AI venture focused on rethinking user interaction and design, which could signal fresh innovation around the Airbnb ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Airbnb shareholders recently reaffirmed the board, auditor, and executive pay packages at the annual meeting, a routine governance update that does not appear to materially change the investment case. Article Title

Airbnb shareholders recently reaffirmed the board, auditor, and executive pay packages at the annual meeting, a routine governance update that does not appear to materially change the investment case. Negative Sentiment: CEO Brian Chesky disclosed additional share sales, adding to recent insider selling and potentially raising concerns about management confidence or near-term valuation. Article Title

CEO Brian Chesky disclosed additional share sales, adding to recent insider selling and potentially raising concerns about management confidence or near-term valuation. Negative Sentiment: Broader regulatory pressure on short-term rentals, such as new rules being discussed in Cape Town, could add to the long-term policy risk facing Airbnb’s business model. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 4,195 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $569,303.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,732,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,497,803.88. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 7,433 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $1,012,671.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 449,040 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,177,209.60. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,677,117 shares of company stock valued at $226,595,468 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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