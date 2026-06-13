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Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Increases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Written by MarketBeat
June 13, 2026
The Goldman Sachs Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Sumitomo Life Insurance increased its stake in Goldman Sachs by 19.1% in Q4, buying 3,638 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 22,680 shares valued at about $19.9 million.
  • Goldman Sachs reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $17.55 beating expectations and revenue rising 14.4% year over year to $17.23 billion.
  • The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $4.50 per share, while analysts currently have a mixed view overall, with an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $941.82.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of The Goldman Sachs Group.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,680 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 0.5% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.'s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 2.6%

NYSE GS opened at $1,062.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $609.59 and a 12 month high of $1,098.36. The stock's 50 day moving average is $957.30 and its 200 day moving average is $909.86. The stock has a market cap of $313.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.12 EPS. The company's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Dbs Bank lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $941.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,889,079.46. This represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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