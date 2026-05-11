Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 97,600 Shares of Autohome Inc. $ATHM

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM - Free Report) by 90.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,973 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 97,600 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd's holdings in Autohome were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,968,365 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $227,497,000 after acquiring an additional 868,151 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,052 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $93,178,000 after acquiring an additional 678,214 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595,970 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 148,865 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Autohome by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,526,558 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $43,583,000 after buying an additional 133,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Autohome by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,447 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 121,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company's stock.

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Autohome Price Performance

NYSE:ATHM opened at $19.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.26. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $29.92.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $208.96 million during the quarter. Autohome had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 21.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATHM. Zacks Research upgraded Autohome from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of Autohome in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Autohome from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Autohome from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Autohome currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autohome

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc NYSE: ATHM operates one of China’s leading online destinations for automobile consumers, offering a comprehensive suite of digital platforms and services throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Headquartered in Beijing, the company’s core website and mobile applications deliver news, reviews, pricing information, photos, videos and interactive tools to help prospective buyers evaluate new and used vehicles. By aggregating rich editorial content with user-generated ratings and expert analyses, Autohome seeks to guide consumers through research, purchase and after-sales decision-making.

In addition to its consumer-facing properties, Autohome provides automakers, dealers and service providers with integrated digital marketing and e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

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