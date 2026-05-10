Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Takes Position in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IONQ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,176 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 14,898 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 1st quarter worth about $630,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IonQ by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 29,513 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of IonQ by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 450,031 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 87,428 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of IonQ by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 46,782 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 10,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company's stock.

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IonQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: IonQ posted record Q1 revenue of $64.7 million, up sharply year over year, and lifted its 2026 revenue forecast, reinforcing the view that commercial demand for its quantum platform is accelerating. IonQ Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

IonQ posted record Q1 revenue of $64.7 million, up sharply year over year, and lifted its 2026 revenue forecast, reinforcing the view that commercial demand for its quantum platform is accelerating. Positive Sentiment: SkyWater Technology stockholders approved the merger agreement with IonQ, removing a key hurdle for the deal and potentially expanding IonQ’s semiconductor and manufacturing capabilities. SkyWater Technology Stockholders Approve Merger Agreement with IonQ

SkyWater Technology stockholders approved the merger agreement with IonQ, removing a key hurdle for the deal and potentially expanding IonQ’s semiconductor and manufacturing capabilities. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are still pointing to meaningful upside in the quantum-semiconductor space, with one Zacks piece arguing IonQ could gain alongside peers as investor interest in the theme heats up. Why ASX and IONQ May Gain 15%+ in the Quantum-Semiconductor Space

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IONQ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of IonQ in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen cut IonQ from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IonQ from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $48.50 target price on IonQ in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $68.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IonQ

IonQ Price Performance

IONQ opened at $49.36 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.57. IonQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $84.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.28 and a beta of 3.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IonQ news, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.38 per share, with a total value of $115,140.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at $361,270.94. This trade represents a 46.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Raymond sold 2,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $93,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 83,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,326.42. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 12,354 shares of company stock valued at $504,428 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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