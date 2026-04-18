Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 12,470 Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp $TRI

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NASDAQ:TRI - Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,601 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.'s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $10,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth $57,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 21.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 441 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 22.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $87.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $156.00 price target (down from $189.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $144.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRI

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of TRI stock opened at $93.01 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 52 week low of $79.71 and a 52 week high of $218.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock's fifty day moving average is $92.64 and its 200-day moving average is $120.69.

Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.01 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.09%.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Thomson Reuters's dividend payout ratio is 78.68%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters is a global provider of information and technology solutions for professional markets, including financial services, legal, tax and accounting, and media industries. The company delivers a range of data, analytics and software tools designed to help customers make informed decisions, manage risk and stay compliant with evolving regulations. Its key offerings include the Eikon financial data platform, Westlaw legal research service, Checkpoint tax and accounting solution, and Reuters News, which supplies real‐time journalism to media organizations worldwide.

Formed in 2008 through the merger of Canada's Thomson Corporation (founded in 1934) and the UK's Reuters Group (established in 1851), Thomson Reuters has built on a legacy of journalistic integrity and information innovation.

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