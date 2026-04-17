Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 22,105 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,922 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 22,105 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $24,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 414.6% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 247 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 58.3% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 244.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts: Sign Up

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $82.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.93 and a 1-year high of $130.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.35. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $79.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.66.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 76.79%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.150 EPS. Research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton's previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton's payout ratio is presently 35.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Booz Allen Hamilton, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Booz Allen Hamilton wasn't on the list.

While Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here