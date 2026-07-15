Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 888,480 Shares of Kodiak AI, Inc. $KDK

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kodiak AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDK - Free Report) by 112.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,677,951 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 888,480 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.92% of Kodiak AI worth $11,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Kodiak AI by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 702,058 shares of the company's stock worth $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 547,192 shares during the period. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kodiak AI by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 789,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 171,341 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak AI during the 4th quarter worth $2,665,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak AI in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kodiak AI in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on KDK shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Kodiak AI in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Kodiak AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kodiak AI from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kodiak AI from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kodiak AI from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kodiak AI has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Read Our Latest Report on KDK

Kodiak AI Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of KDK stock opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $832.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.40. Kodiak AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $11.48.

Kodiak AI Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to as our initial business combination. Our only activities since inception have been organizational activities and those necessary to prepare for this offering. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

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