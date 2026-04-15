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Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Dollar General logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group increased its stake in Dollar General by 2.4% in Q4 to 522,855 shares (~0.24% ownership) valued at about $69.42 million.
  • Dollar General is expanding its DG Media Network with an AI-driven in‑store audio ad rollout reaching ~6,000 stores now and targeting ~12,000 by Q2'26 to boost higher‑margin ad revenue, while UBS reiterated a Buy with a $168 price target.
  • Recent results: DG beat quarterly estimates with $1.93 EPS vs. $1.57 expected and $10.91B revenue (+5.9% y/y), set FY26 guidance of $7.10–7.35 EPS, and pays a $0.59 quarterly dividend (2.0% yield).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Dollar General.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,855 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Dollar General worth $69,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,317 shares of the company's stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,580 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Dollar General

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $119.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.25 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $136.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.19.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Dollar General's payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DG. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a "market perform" rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $146.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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