Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,855 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Dollar General worth $69,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,317 shares of the company's stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,580 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Dollar General

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $119.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.25 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $136.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.19.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Dollar General's payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DG. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a "market perform" rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $146.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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