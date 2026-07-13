Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,718,308 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 418,216 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $52,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HST. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company's stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,209,534 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,345 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 413.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 15,569 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $358,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 682,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,688,047. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $23.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.73. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $25.41.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.40%.The company's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Host Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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