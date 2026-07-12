Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. $HUM

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,773 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 29,651 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Humana worth $56,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Humana by 1,880.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Humana by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Humana from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Humana from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Humana from $252.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $303.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HUM

Humana Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $5.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $392.76. 1,788,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,265. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $338.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.19. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.11 and a 12-month high of $415.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.97 by $0.34. Humana had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.58 EPS. The company's revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Humana's payout ratio is 37.86%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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