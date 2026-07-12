Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,190 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 4,868 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Ulta Beauty worth $54,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 231.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 48.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $466,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $8.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $469.20. 425,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,513. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $484.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $567.92. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12-month low of $443.60 and a 12-month high of $714.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 9.36%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.70 EPS. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 383 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $182,246.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,919.36. The trade was a 13.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore set a $635.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $741.00 to $652.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $638.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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