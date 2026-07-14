Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,735 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 5,504 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Carlisle Companies worth $28,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 36.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,468 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $35,912,000 after purchasing an additional 28,414 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,345,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,646 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,396 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $43,088,000 after buying an additional 32,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company's stock.

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Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $332.91 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $293.43 and a 52-week high of $435.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $349.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.29.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.32. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 14.57%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.16 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Carlisle Companies's dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $402.14.

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Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

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