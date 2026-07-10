Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,799,884 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 68,340 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of CVS Health worth $201,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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CVS Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

CVS Health Trading Down 1.7%

CVS opened at $102.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.50 and a 200 day moving average of $84.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $106.15. The firm has a market cap of $131.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The business had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $187,345,164.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,213,261 shares in the company, valued at $586,842,501.45. The trade was a 24.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Argus raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $102.84.

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About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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