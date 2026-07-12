Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,152,200 shares of the company's stock after selling 55,430 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.25% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $82,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,275,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,287,658,000 after purchasing an additional 267,058 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9,525.4% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 33,982,610 shares of the company's stock worth $278,725,000 after purchasing an additional 33,629,559 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,211,229 shares of the company's stock worth $2,559,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693,918 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,362,352 shares of the company's stock worth $2,080,248,000 after purchasing an additional 389,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,049,677 shares of the company's stock worth $1,644,475,000 after purchasing an additional 401,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC remained flat at $64.70 on Friday. 2,559,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,391,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.72. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.75 and a 52-week high of $89.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.04 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 3.35%.

Insider Activity

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, Director Rodney F. Hochman acquired 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.03 per share, with a total value of $100,364.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $100,364.54. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Lobo acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.18 per share, with a total value of $641,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,363 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $921,817.34. This represents a 229.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 21,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,355 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEHC. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

Further Reading

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