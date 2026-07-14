Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,296 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 33,366 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Rollins worth $34,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 5.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,812 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Rollins by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 23,728 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rollins by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 368,718 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $20,803,000 after acquiring an additional 239,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company's stock.

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Rollins Price Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.37% and a net margin of 13.77%.The business had revenue of $906.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Rollins's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Rollins and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $46.00 target price on shares of Rollins and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Rollins from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Rollins from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rollins

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

Further Reading

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