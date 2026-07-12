Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Grows Position in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 435,388 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Sun Communities worth $54,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 1,226.7% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company's stock.

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Sun Communities Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE SUI traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.10. 657,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,345. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $137.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $500.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $472.40 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 62.29%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sun Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.870-7.070 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Sun Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Odeon Capital Group set a $135.00 price target on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Odean Cap Resea upgraded Sun Communities to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sun Communities to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $140.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SUI

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, EVP Fernando Castro-Caratini sold 23,750 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $2,955,212.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,051.14. The trade was a 70.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Shiffman sold 25,031 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $3,002,718.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 857,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,897,009.56. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.58% of the company's stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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