Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Grows Stake in Omnicell, Inc. $OMCL

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL - Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,410,865 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,497 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 3.10% of Omnicell worth $47,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Omnicell by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,075,362 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,818 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter worth approximately $25,625,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,805,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 93.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 559,969 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,051,000 after acquiring an additional 271,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,118,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nnamdi Njoku sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $133,549.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 154,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,689,807.70. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 5,025 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $217,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 112,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,481.26. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 2.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Wall Street Zen raised Omnicell from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Research cut Omnicell from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Omnicell from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Omnicell from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Omnicell from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OMCL

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of OMCL opened at $44.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.09, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average of $41.49.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $309.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 1.67%.Omnicell's revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Omnicell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-48.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company's offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell's analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

See Also

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