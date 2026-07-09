Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $252.51 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 34,090 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Sherwin-Williams worth $252,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,237,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $7,529,752,000 after purchasing an additional 600,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,638,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $5,067,497,000 after buying an additional 364,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,231,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,687,498,000 after acquiring an additional 37,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,089,450,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,172,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,027,923,000 after acquiring an additional 291,217 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 3.5%

SHW stock opened at $330.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $289.86 and a 12 month high of $379.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $317.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The firm's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $374.38.

Get Our Latest Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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