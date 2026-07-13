Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $36.91 Million Stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,796 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 17,187 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Deckers Outdoor worth $36,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 320 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 440 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,159 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.3% during the first quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company's stock.

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Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of DECK opened at $106.06 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $126.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $104.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 18.90%.Deckers Outdoor's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.300-7.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $113.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $121.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Deckers Outdoor

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

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