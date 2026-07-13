Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $39.18 Million Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,834 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,473 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Jacobs Solutions worth $39,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 828.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $174,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,068 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,338,698 shares of the company's stock worth $177,324,000 after purchasing an additional 952,151 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd now owns 723,533 shares of the company's stock worth $95,839,000 after purchasing an additional 567,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379,681 shares of the company's stock worth $447,673,000 after purchasing an additional 552,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 68.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $168,194,000 after buying an additional 525,291 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez acquired 253 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.56 per share, with a total value of $28,477.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 12,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,450.24. The trade was a 2.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert V. Pragada acquired 3,601 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $400,035.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 333,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,076,842.95. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $477,651. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of J opened at $125.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.68 and a 12-month high of $168.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $121.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.52.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.The company's revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Jacobs Solutions's payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on J

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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