Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $425,000 Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) by 98.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the company's stock after selling 638,360 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.'s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 200,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. LBP AM SA lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 776,955 shares of the company's stock worth $33,673,000 after buying an additional 69,318 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 651.7% during the fourth quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 34,548 shares of the company's stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 29,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,938,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $49.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.30.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $531.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.01 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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