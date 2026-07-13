Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $51.34 Million Stock Holdings in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,991 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock after selling 22,350 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Qnity Electronics worth $51,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000.

Qnity Electronics Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Qnity Electronics stock opened at $143.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.29. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $177.28.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.140 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Qnity Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on Q shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Qnity Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Qnity Electronics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $153.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Company Profile

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

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