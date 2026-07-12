Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $54.18 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455,768 shares of the company's stock after selling 69,599 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of General Mills worth $54,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,552,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in General Mills by 2,970.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,466,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $347,201,000 after buying an additional 7,223,487 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,117,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $237,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019,319 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at $84,862,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in General Mills by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,141,691 shares of the company's stock worth $192,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,444 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on General Mills from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of General Mills from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of General Mills from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $39.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GIS

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.23. The company's stock had a trading volume of 8,320,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,550,534. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.24 and a beta of -0.03.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. General Mills had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. General Mills has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.000-3.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. General Mills's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,355.56%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $342,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 86,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,947,288.54. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ricardo Fernandez sold 7,995 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $275,827.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 62,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,763.50. This trade represents a 11.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

General Mills News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting General Mills this week:

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc NYSE: GIS is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company's portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

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