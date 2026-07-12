Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $54.85 Million Stake in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,974 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 31,364 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.23% of CMS Energy worth $54,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 62.2% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 74,552 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 28,577 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,167 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $92,529,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 877,487 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $61,363,000 after acquiring an additional 111,075 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,672,292 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,844,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMS Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $222,930.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,987,018.41. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE CMS traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.43. 2,283,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business's 50-day moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day moving average is $74.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.35. CMS Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $80.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 12.55%.The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. CMS Energy's payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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