Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $56.99 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,214,972 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 70,700 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $56,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 164,825 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.0% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 6,516 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FIS alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $59.96.

Read Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $41.99. 4,502,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,609,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company's 50 day moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average is $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $82.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio is 34.11%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fidelity National Information Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fidelity National Information Services wasn't on the list.

While Fidelity National Information Services currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here