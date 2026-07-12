Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $62.22 Million Position in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,228,492 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 306,329 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $62,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,883 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,096 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at $6,898,000. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7,231.6% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $549,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 2,041 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $48,024.73. Following the acquisition, the director owned 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,010. This represents a 13.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $117,024. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE AMH traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.23. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,482,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,094. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.79. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $472.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.32%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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