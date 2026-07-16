Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Invests $1.76 Million in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,706 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bayban purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at $40,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Citigroup started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $224.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $247.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.90.

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Five Below Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $193.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.43 and a 200-day moving average of $209.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $251.63.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.45. Five Below had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Five Below's quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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