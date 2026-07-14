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Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Invests $34.63 Million in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
AST SpaceMobile logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group disclosed a new first-quarter stake in AST SpaceMobile, buying 417,845 shares worth about $34.6 million. The position represented 0.11% of the company’s stock.
  • AST SpaceMobile shares fell 7.8% to $67.58, even as the company maintained a large market cap of $26.23 billion and strong institutional ownership of 60.95%.
  • The company posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, with EPS of -$0.66 versus estimates of -$0.23, and revenue of $14.73 million versus $39.01 million expected. Analysts remain cautious overall, with a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $85.09.
  • Five stocks we like better than AST SpaceMobile.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 417,845 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,627,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.11% of AST SpaceMobile as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $67.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.97 and a beta of 2.69. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $133.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 18.47 and a quick ratio of 18.37. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $87.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.59.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.01 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 573.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1952.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $3,854,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 34,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,348,857.50. This trade represents a 53.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Hiroshi Mikitani sold 1,350,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $116,397,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,980,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,448,964.10. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,455,809 shares of company stock valued at $126,145,492 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.89% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered AST SpaceMobile from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, New Street Research set a $106.00 price objective on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $85.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on AST SpaceMobile

About AST SpaceMobile

(Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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