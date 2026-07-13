Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Invests $46.52 Million in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 189,867 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $46,517,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of FTAI Aviation as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTAI. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTAI shares. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered FTAI Aviation from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $326.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTAI opened at $227.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.64 and a 200-day moving average of $253.16. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $109.13 and a one year high of $323.51.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 181.43%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total value of $16,334,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 210,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,936,717.09. This represents a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total transaction of $64,741.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,012 shares in the company, valued at $764,716.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 254,515 shares of company stock valued at $61,599,445 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

Further Reading

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