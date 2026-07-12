Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,227,443 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 74,595 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Fiserv worth $68,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $1,141,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $4,127,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $14,907,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $1,996,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Fiserv Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.45. 7,437,308 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,078,024. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $169.74.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 15.17%.The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. The firm's revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial set a $58.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $77.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CFO Paul M. Todd acquired 10,060 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,982.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,150,117.90. This trade represents a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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