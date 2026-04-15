Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,899,934 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 524,037 shares during the period. ExxonMobil comprises about 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of ExxonMobil worth $1,191,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 15.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the first quarter worth $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 2.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 17.4% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 23,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,295,864. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 11,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,854 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Stock Down 2.2%

ExxonMobil stock opened at $149.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $620.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock's fifty day moving average is $154.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.11. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The business had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded ExxonMobil to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $134.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExxonMobil presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $159.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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