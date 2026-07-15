Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Makes New $9.52 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,491 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $9,518,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cane Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $715,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $719.71 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $551.56 and a 52 week high of $748.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $720.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $651.59.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8135 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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