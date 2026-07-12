Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 517,291 Shares of JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,592,386 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 517,291 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 1.31% of JFrog worth $74,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FROG. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in JFrog by 187.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,156,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,167 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,812 shares of the company's stock worth $330,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,415 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 6,868.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,104,071 shares of the company's stock worth $131,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,876 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,872,000. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,557,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total transaction of $1,415,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,577,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,953,855.69. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $105,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,235.95. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 917,399 shares of company stock worth $73,629,102 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FROG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Benchmark began coverage on JFrog in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.67.

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JFrog Stock Down 5.0%

NASDAQ:FROG traded down $4.76 on Friday, hitting $90.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,375. The business's fifty day moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day moving average is $60.01. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -171.21 and a beta of 1.20. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $99.22.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.The firm had revenue of $153.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFrog News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JFrog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on JFrog to $105 from $80 and reiterated a Buy rating, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment. JFrog NASDAQ: FROG Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Truist Financial

Truist raised its price target on JFrog to $105 from $80 and reiterated a Buy rating, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment. Positive Sentiment: JFrog continues to benefit from strong analyst support overall, with recent buy ratings and multiple higher price targets suggesting expectations remain constructive. 2 Tech stocks getting bullish upgrades ahead of Q1

JFrog continues to benefit from strong analyst support overall, with recent buy ratings and multiple higher price targets suggesting expectations remain constructive. Neutral Sentiment: CTO Yoav Landman sold 700 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, a small transaction that may still weigh on sentiment because JFrog insiders have been active sellers recently. Yoav Landman Sells 700 Shares of JFrog NASDAQ: FROG Stock

CTO Yoav Landman sold 700 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, a small transaction that may still weigh on sentiment because JFrog insiders have been active sellers recently. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest jumped sharply in June to 10.85 million shares, or about 10.2% of the float, showing that bearish bets have increased even though the days-to-cover ratio remains moderate.

Short interest jumped sharply in June to 10.85 million shares, or about 10.2% of the float, showing that bearish bets have increased even though the days-to-cover ratio remains moderate. Neutral Sentiment: July short-interest data showed 0 shares reported, which appears to be a data anomaly and does not provide a reliable new signal for investors.

July short-interest data showed 0 shares reported, which appears to be a data anomaly and does not provide a reliable new signal for investors. Negative Sentiment: The latest insider sale and recent history of heavy insider selling may be pressuring the stock, especially after a strong move higher in recent months. JFrog Falls 5% as Fresh Negative Catalyst Appears Limited

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

Further Reading

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