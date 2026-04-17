Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Reduces Position in Bunge Global SA $BG

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,958 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 40,852 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Bunge Global worth $32,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 37,440 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $560,000. Glencore plc lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Glencore plc now owns 65,612,206 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $5,844,735,000 after purchasing an additional 32,806,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 1,020.8% in the fourth quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BG. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $80.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Bunge Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Bunge Global from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $122.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.53 and a 200 day moving average of $105.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $131.93.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $23.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Bunge Global's quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Bunge Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.66%.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

See Also

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