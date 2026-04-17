Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Reduces Position in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,115 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 5,456 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of IDEX worth $30,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 193.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,364,312 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $382,049,000 after buying an additional 1,559,124 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 250.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,730,580 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $281,669,000 after buying an additional 1,237,129 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,045,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 446.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 329,337 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $53,603,000 after buying an additional 269,109 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 16.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,809,788 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $294,561,000 after buying an additional 250,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IDEX from $244.00 to $241.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on IDEX from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price target on IDEX in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IDEX

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $200.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX Corporation has a 52 week low of $157.25 and a 52 week high of $217.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.37 and a 200 day moving average of $184.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $899.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.00 million. IDEX had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 15.03%. IDEX's revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. IDEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.780 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

Further Reading

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