Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $55,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,445.00 to $1,194.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,475.00 to $1,275.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,408.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD traded up $8.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,296.53. 106,818 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,615. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1,177.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,286.27. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,023.05 and a 12 month high of $1,525.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.70 by $0.21. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 622.80% and a net margin of 21.40%.The firm had revenue of $947.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.19 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 46.300-46.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.850 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 46.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

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