Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 10,521 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,848 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 10,521 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of NRG Energy worth $67,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,868,408 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,730,685,000 after buying an additional 234,666 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,513 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,222,409,000 after buying an additional 4,916,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,726 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $910,324,000 after buying an additional 82,162 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,880,954 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $790,471,000 after acquiring an additional 31,238 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $305,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total value of $2,550,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 45,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,752,554.72. The trade was a 30.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,118. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.11 and a 12 month high of $189.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.41 and a beta of 1.21. The business's 50-day moving average is $136.64 and its 200 day moving average is $150.46.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. NRG Energy's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price target on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research raised NRG Energy from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 target price on NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $197.80.

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NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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