Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 137,350 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,144,337 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 137,350 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.61% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $80,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,389.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,707,776 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $247,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,921 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7,701.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,593,549 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $120,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,123 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $104,807,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,398,525 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $106,162,000 after purchasing an additional 556,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,458,084 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $110,683,000 after buying an additional 476,049 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $338,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 302,126 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,613,834.62. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,707.10. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 161,453 shares of company stock worth $9,466,223 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $48.19. 2,372,479 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,385,610. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.88. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $345.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company's revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Clear Str raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $103.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

See Also

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