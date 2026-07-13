Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 16,428 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,792 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 16,428 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $42,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,821 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,538 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, Director Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,100 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.55 per share, for a total transaction of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $141,405. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $135.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $153.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.90 and a 200 day moving average of $132.17.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 17.60%.The business had revenue of $553.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities's payout ratio is 185.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAA. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $143.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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