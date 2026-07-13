Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 20,221 Shares of Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,059 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 20,221 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Twilio worth $39,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $273,862,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Twilio by 47.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,395 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $588,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,551 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,494,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 225.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,009,237 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $201,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 39.7% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,643,859 shares of the technology company's stock worth $264,624,000 after purchasing an additional 750,951 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Twilio from $147.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Twilio from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Twilio from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Twilio

Insider Activity

In other Twilio news, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $184,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 620,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,166,800. This trade represents a 61.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,528 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $1,751,907.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 109,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,540,601.32. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,805,780 shares of company stock worth $342,166,703. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Twilio this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly constructive on Twilio, with multiple analysts reiterating buy ratings and several raising price targets, including UBS, BTIG, Rosenblatt, and Bank of America. Article Title

Wall Street remains broadly constructive on Twilio, with multiple analysts reiterating buy ratings and several raising price targets, including UBS, BTIG, Rosenblatt, and Bank of America. Positive Sentiment: Twilio’s latest earnings beat expectations, with revenue and EPS both topping estimates and revenue rising 20% year over year, supporting the longer-term growth story. Article Title

Twilio’s latest earnings beat expectations, with revenue and EPS both topping estimates and revenue rising 20% year over year, supporting the longer-term growth story. Neutral Sentiment: One valuation-focused article said Twilio appears near fair value on discounted cash flow estimates, though its market multiples still look expensive after a big multi-year run. Article Title

One valuation-focused article said Twilio appears near fair value on discounted cash flow estimates, though its market multiples still look expensive after a big multi-year run. Negative Sentiment: CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 14,458 shares, which can weigh on sentiment because insider selling often raises questions about near-term upside. Article Title

CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 14,458 shares, which can weigh on sentiment because insider selling often raises questions about near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: An article also flagged Twilio as potentially 9% overvalued following the CEO’s sale, adding to concerns that much of the recent rally may already be priced in. Article Title

Twilio Stock Up 0.1%

Twilio stock opened at $214.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.84 and a 52-week high of $238.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.73. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.72, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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