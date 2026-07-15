Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 21,717 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,213 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,717 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Rubrik worth $15,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Rubrik by 209.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,320 shares of the company's stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 20,471 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rubrik by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rubrik by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,351 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,343,000 after buying an additional 236,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $909,150.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,119.30. This trade represents a 56.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 721 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $58,811.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $378,321.66. The trade was a 13.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 291,321 shares of company stock worth $24,074,426 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

Rubrik Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $88.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.84 and a beta of 1.10. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $99.75. The firm's 50-day moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day moving average is $62.78.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $387.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $366.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Rubrik from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Rubrik in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rubrik

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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