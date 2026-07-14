Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 27,641 Shares of TransUnion $TRU

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,818 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 27,641 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of TransUnion worth $27,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in TransUnion by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,560 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $726,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 89,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,530,771.84. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 6,683 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $480,307.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,251,973.76. This trade represents a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,335,742. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 target price on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings cut TransUnion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRU

TransUnion Price Performance

NYSE:TRU opened at $76.27 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $99.39. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 14.91%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. TransUnion's payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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