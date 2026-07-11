Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 28,415 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,704 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 28,415 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of AMETEK worth $106,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AMETEK by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,357 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 51,361 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 19.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,177 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Price Performance

AMETEK stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.85. 639,696 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,131. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.46. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.43 and a 52-week high of $244.71. The company has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.14.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AME shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $275.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho set a $270.00 price target on AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

Further Reading

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