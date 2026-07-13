Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 31,694 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,543 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 31,694 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Leidos worth $45,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Leidos by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,022,359 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,086,434,000 after acquiring an additional 217,141 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 16,475.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,156,784 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $646,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,538,488 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $636,097,000 after buying an additional 64,909 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Leidos by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,926,646 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $364,059,000 after acquiring an additional 397,385 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $318,839,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LDOS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $178.00 to $138.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Leidos from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $165.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on LDOS

Leidos Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE LDOS opened at $106.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.01 and a 200-day moving average of $154.78. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $205.77.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 8.15%.The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Leidos's dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $197,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,345,686.75. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

About Leidos

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

Further Reading

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