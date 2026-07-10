Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 374,174 Shares of IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,350,328 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 374,174 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 3.18% of IPG Photonics worth $154,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in IPG Photonics by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 455 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 428.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 677 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 332.9% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 348.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 65,700 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total transaction of $6,809,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,463,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,856,619.28. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,690 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $178,430.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,111.88. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,515,516. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research lowered IPG Photonics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded IPG Photonics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IPGP

IPG Photonics Price Performance

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $108.03 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $111.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 156.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $155.82.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $256.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.550 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

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