Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 39,462 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,696 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 39,462 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Omnicom Group worth $60,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,116 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 55,421 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,376,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 524,037 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $42,316,000 after purchasing an additional 133,093 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2,103.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 411,049 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $33,262,000 after buying an additional 392,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 149,672 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $12,086,000 after buying an additional 29,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company's stock.

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Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE:OMC traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $81.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,425,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.63. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $87.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.73.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 820.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $99.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc NYSE: OMC is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company's primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

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