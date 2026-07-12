Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 4,697 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,369 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 4,697 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Axon Enterprise worth $75,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.79, for a total value of $6,437,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,040,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,763,458.63. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 564 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.97, for a total transaction of $270,139.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,619.04. This trade represents a 13.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 58,989 shares of company stock worth $30,527,983 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $682.00 to $523.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $570.00 to $440.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $722.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXON traded down $16.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $565.80. The stock had a trading volume of 762,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.77. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12-month low of $339.01 and a 12-month high of $885.91. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $807.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.90 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 6.90%.The business's revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

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